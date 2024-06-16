King Charles' monarchy blasted over child labour associations

King Charles has just been blasted for being ok with the young members working.

Comments about all of this have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the dangers that such a limited balcony offers to the future of the monarchy.

According to Ms Elser, a call needs to be sent over to Montecito because “see, it’s not just Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are missing from the balcony scene but their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, too.”

As Ms Elser noted, Crown Inc has never had a problem with child labour and the young ‘uns of working HRHs have always been pressed into service for the sake of PR.”

After all, “William and Kate’s three young kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have all been appearing for Trooping since they were barely onto solids, and had the Sussexes not ended up on Netflix’s payroll, Archie and Lili could have been up there too this weekend.

Hence “from a purely pragmatic perspective, any business needs staff, and right now Buckingham Palace is down nearly 40 per cent in terms of their senior front liners compared to this time only five years ago.”

“The Sussexes are off finding their authentic selves and novel ways to keep the lights on; Prince Andrew, last anyone checked, was seemingly slumped on a sofa watching the tele and fighting a personal battle with the biscuit tin; and the late Queen has gone to the great racetrack in the sky,” she added before signing off.