'Empire State of Mind' reaches to mind-boggling numbers

Alicia Keys weighs in on her hit track 'Empire State of Mind' hits a billion streams

June 17, 2024

Empire State of Mind has a billion streams, and Alicia Keys could not hold onto her excitement.

Giving a tribute to the hit song the singer shared a throwback clip with her co-artist JAY-Z in a black and white them.

"1 Dream. 1 Song. 1 Billion streams [three prayer hand emojis]. Thank you! We love you. What's next….[eyes emoji, shushing emoji]," she captioned

Similarly, on X, the 43-year-old shared a photo of the duo without a caption and only tagged CBS and Roc Nation, which may hint at a televised special may be in the offing, according to HipHopDx.

Not to mention, the pair are set to perform the hit track at the 77th Annual Tony Awards on June 16.

It will be performed at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts in New York City.

