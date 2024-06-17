 
Geo News

Brooklyn Beckham reveals the hobby he wants to pass down to his children

Brooklyn Beckham opens up about the one hobby he certainly hopes to pass down to his children

By
Web Desk

June 17, 2024

Brooklyn Beckham reveals the hobby he wants to pass down to his children

Photographer and model Brooklyn Beckham has split the beans on his plan with children. 

Brooklyn, 25, who exchanged vows with Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29, two years ago, recently told People about the one hobby he certainly hopes to pass down to his children. 

"I've always wanted to be a young dad, and I always want to be able to take my kids wherever I go," Brooklyn said in an interview where he also spoke of his new travel guide for Trainline.

"So it's definitely something I want to pass down to my kids," he added. 

This isn't the first time Brooklyn, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, has anticipated becoming a 'young dad.'

"But, obviously, [it’s] up to my wife. My wife really wants kids as well. So soon, hopefully,” he previously told Instyle.

Brooklyn also recalled how he and Nicola combined their last names when they got married with the thought of their future children in mind.

“I wanted to honor my wife’s last name as well, and we thought about it for so long and we were just like, ‘When we have kids, we would love to have little Peltz-Beckhams running about’,” he recalled. “I just thought it was a cute idea to have both, two last names.”

Brooklyn and Nicola began dating in October 2019 and made their relationship official in January 2020 on Instagram. 

The two then announced their engagement in July of that year.

King Charles' jealousy with Prince Andrew laid bare
King Charles' jealousy with Prince Andrew laid bare
Lily Allen makes shock admission about 'dishonesty' in new project
Lily Allen makes shock admission about 'dishonesty' in new project
Luke Wilson makes 'interesting' confession about Reese Witherspoon
Luke Wilson makes 'interesting' confession about Reese Witherspoon
Sir Paul McCartney's daughter honors dad on Father's Day
Sir Paul McCartney's daughter honors dad on Father's Day
Prince Harry exasperated as Prince William refuses to pick up his phone
Prince Harry exasperated as Prince William refuses to pick up his phone
Meghan Markle launch of 'dog biscuits' on King birthday raises eyebrows
Meghan Markle launch of 'dog biscuits' on King birthday raises eyebrows
King Charles ‘disappointed' about losing THIS tradition
King Charles ‘disappointed' about losing THIS tradition
King Charles' monarchy blasted over child labour associations
King Charles' monarchy blasted over child labour associations
Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora spends early Father's Day with 'apple of his eye'
Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora spends early Father's Day with 'apple of his eye'
Kate Middleton ‘pleased' yet ‘cautious' after first public appearance amid cancer
Kate Middleton ‘pleased' yet ‘cautious' after first public appearance amid cancer
'House of The Dragon' actress reveals 'complicated feelings' towards casting
'House of The Dragon' actress reveals 'complicated feelings' towards casting
Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to reach THIS milestone on Spotify
Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to reach THIS milestone on Spotify