Brooklyn Beckham reveals the hobby he wants to pass down to his children

Photographer and model Brooklyn Beckham has split the beans on his plan with children.

Brooklyn, 25, who exchanged vows with Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29, two years ago, recently told People about the one hobby he certainly hopes to pass down to his children.

"I've always wanted to be a young dad, and I always want to be able to take my kids wherever I go," Brooklyn said in an interview where he also spoke of his new travel guide for Trainline.

"So it's definitely something I want to pass down to my kids," he added.

This isn't the first time Brooklyn, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, has anticipated becoming a 'young dad.'

"But, obviously, [it’s] up to my wife. My wife really wants kids as well. So soon, hopefully,” he previously told Instyle.

Brooklyn also recalled how he and Nicola combined their last names when they got married with the thought of their future children in mind.

“I wanted to honor my wife’s last name as well, and we thought about it for so long and we were just like, ‘When we have kids, we would love to have little Peltz-Beckhams running about’,” he recalled. “I just thought it was a cute idea to have both, two last names.”

Brooklyn and Nicola began dating in October 2019 and made their relationship official in January 2020 on Instagram.

The two then announced their engagement in July of that year.