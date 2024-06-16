Prince Harry exasperated as Prince William refuses to pick up his phone

Prince Harry is reportedly starting to grow exasperated day by day, and this is in light of how his attempts at reconnecting with the Royal Family have been taken.



Everything has been brought to light by an inside source close to Heat magazine.

The insider in question broke down all their claims regarding Prince Harry’s desperation, and began by highlighting how painful his father’s cancer has been for him.

According to the source, “The lines of communication to Harry are limited, and are decreasing all the time.”

“If he emails or calls to request a specific update, royal staff will eventually give him a generic response – but the details are scant.”

“His father isn’t picking up the phone and Kate is in no position to update him,” either the source noted.

Mainly because “her time and recovery are obviously being very carefully managed.”

“And the fact he sometimes reads about his family, rather than hear directly from them, hurts even more,” too.

Before concluding the insider also went as far as to add, “He’s following it all from afar and he’s exasperated – even getting basic information can be a struggle.”