 
Geo News

Prince Harry exasperated as Prince William refuses to pick up his phone

Prince Harry has started to grow more and more exasperated over the way his phone calls and attempts to reconnect have been addressed

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Prince Harry exasperated as Prince William refuses to pick up his phone

Prince Harry is reportedly starting to grow exasperated day by day, and this is in light of how his attempts at reconnecting with the Royal Family have been taken.

Everything has been brought to light by an inside source close to Heat magazine.

The insider in question broke down all their claims regarding Prince Harry’s desperation, and began by highlighting how painful his father’s cancer has been for him.

According to the source, “The lines of communication to Harry are limited, and are decreasing all the time.”

“If he emails or calls to request a specific update, royal staff will eventually give him a generic response – but the details are scant.”

“His father isn’t picking up the phone and Kate is in no position to update him,” either the source noted.

Mainly because “her time and recovery are obviously being very carefully managed.”

“And the fact he sometimes reads about his family, rather than hear directly from them, hurts even more,” too.

Before concluding the insider also went as far as to add, “He’s following it all from afar and he’s exasperated – even getting basic information can be a struggle.”

Lily Allen makes shock admission about 'dishonesty' in new project
Lily Allen makes shock admission about 'dishonesty' in new project
Luke Wilson makes 'interesting' confession about Reese Witherspoon
Luke Wilson makes 'interesting' confession about Reese Witherspoon
Sir Paul McCartney's daughter honors dad on Father's Day
Sir Paul McCartney's daughter honors dad on Father's Day
Meghan Markle launch of 'dog biscuits' on King birthday raises eyebrows
Meghan Markle launch of 'dog biscuits' on King birthday raises eyebrows
King Charles ‘disappointed' about losing THIS tradition
King Charles ‘disappointed' about losing THIS tradition
King Charles' monarchy blasted over child labour associations
King Charles' monarchy blasted over child labour associations
Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora spends early Father's Day with 'apple of his eye'
Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora spends early Father's Day with 'apple of his eye'
Kate Middleton ‘pleased' yet ‘cautious' after first public appearance amid cancer
Kate Middleton ‘pleased' yet ‘cautious' after first public appearance amid cancer
'House of The Dragon' actress reveals 'complicated feelings' towards casting
'House of The Dragon' actress reveals 'complicated feelings' towards casting
Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to reach THIS milestone on Spotify
Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to reach THIS milestone on Spotify
Kate Middleton figures out strategy for royal appearances after Trooping the Color
Kate Middleton figures out strategy for royal appearances after Trooping the Color
Meghan Markle promises Prince Harry UK return on 'one condition?'
Meghan Markle promises Prince Harry UK return on 'one condition?'