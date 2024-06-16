 
Geo News

Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora spends early Father's Day with 'apple of his eye'

Richie Sambora made a shocking exit from band 'Bon Jovi' in 2013 without revealing the reason

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Photo: Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora spends early Father’s Day with 'apple of his eye'

Richie Sambora is the proud dad of daughter Ava, for whom he made a shocking departure from band Bon Jovi in 2013.

As per the latest findings of People Magazine, the former Bon Jovi guitarist had lunch with his 26-year-old and her fiancé a week ahead of Father’s Day.

An insider shared about the musician, “Being a great father is a life sentence and one Richie considers one of life’s greatest gifts and accomplishments.”

Speaking of Richie’s daughter, they claimed, “‘She’s the apple of his eye. That’s what he lives for — his daughter and his fans and his family.”

“He left the band for Ava, and the story just keeps getting sweeter and sweeter,” the insider also shared.

Spilling the beans on Ava’s career path, the source disclosed that she has opted for a degree in sciences rather than following in the footsteps of her daughter.

“Ava’s working full-time on her Ph.D in psychology. He’s so incredibly proud of her for following her dreams,” the insider concluded. 

King Charles ‘disappointed' about losing THIS tradition
King Charles ‘disappointed' about losing THIS tradition
King Charles' monarchy blasted over child labour associations
King Charles' monarchy blasted over child labour associations
Kate Middleton ‘pleased' yet ‘cautious' after first public appearance amid cancer
Kate Middleton ‘pleased' yet ‘cautious' after first public appearance amid cancer
'House of The Dragon' actress reveals 'complicated feelings' towards casting
'House of The Dragon' actress reveals 'complicated feelings' towards casting
Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to reach THIS milestone on Spotify
Billie Eilish becomes youngest artist to reach THIS milestone on Spotify
Kate Middleton figures out strategy for royal appearances after Trooping the Color
Kate Middleton figures out strategy for royal appearances after Trooping the Color
Meghan Markle promises Prince Harry UK return on 'one condition?'
Meghan Markle promises Prince Harry UK return on 'one condition?'
Kate Middleton tried THIS tactic to 'not upstage' King Charles on birthday
Kate Middleton tried THIS tactic to 'not upstage' King Charles on birthday
Kate Middleton made her children 'normal again' at Trooping the Colour: Expert reveals
Kate Middleton made her children 'normal again' at Trooping the Colour: Expert reveals
Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan on why romance with Luke Newton is 'so steamy'
Bridgerton: Nicola Coughlan on why romance with Luke Newton is 'so steamy'
How Victoria Beckham told kids about David Beckham 'cheating scandal'
How Victoria Beckham told kids about David Beckham 'cheating scandal'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis make social media debut?
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis make social media debut?