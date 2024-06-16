Photo: Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora spends early Father’s Day with 'apple of his eye'

Richie Sambora is the proud dad of daughter Ava, for whom he made a shocking departure from band Bon Jovi in 2013.

As per the latest findings of People Magazine, the former Bon Jovi guitarist had lunch with his 26-year-old and her fiancé a week ahead of Father’s Day.

An insider shared about the musician, “Being a great father is a life sentence and one Richie considers one of life’s greatest gifts and accomplishments.”

Speaking of Richie’s daughter, they claimed, “‘She’s the apple of his eye. That’s what he lives for — his daughter and his fans and his family.”

“He left the band for Ava, and the story just keeps getting sweeter and sweeter,” the insider also shared.

Spilling the beans on Ava’s career path, the source disclosed that she has opted for a degree in sciences rather than following in the footsteps of her daughter.

“Ava’s working full-time on her Ph.D in psychology. He’s so incredibly proud of her for following her dreams,” the insider concluded.