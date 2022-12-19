 
Spice Girls member Mel C finds a new partner from dating app?

Spice Girls singer, Mel C, looked on top of the world as she cosied up to a handsome mystery man during a romantic stroll on Monday, weeks after signing up for a widely used dating app.

The Spice Girls member looked as though she may have moved on already following her split from producer ex-boyfriend Joe Marshall.

Walking hand-in-hand with a new man, mother-of-one Mel, 48, looked very much taken as they made their way across a treacherous, icy pathway.

With temperatures still close to freezing in the English capital, the singer wrapped up in a black quilted coat and matching beanie hat during her latest public appearance.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Black joggers and a pair of sturdy winter boots rounded off the look, while thick gloves kept her hands warm as she locked fingers with her male companion.

Mel recently admitted she joined the dating app Hinge following her split from producer ex-beau Joe Marshall.


