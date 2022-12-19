Katie Price believes ‘men are the downfall’ in her life

 
Katie Price recently opened up on how all men in her life were the reason of her “downfall” in her life.

In a latest interview with The Sunday, Katie revealed that she’s going through a tough time with her former partner Kieran Hayler due to their long-running dispute as well as her current split from on-off fiancé Carl Woods.

Considering this, Katie believed that all the difficult times in her life are somehow “linked to the men” who are now her exes.

“You don’t have to be a genius to work out that men are the downfall in my life. A million per cent,” said the 44-year-old.

She continued, “All my dramas, my bankruptcy — everything is men. Always men. That is it. When you see exes gloat around, knowing you’ve paid for stuff, that’s the worst torment for me.”

“My triggers, when I’ve gone downhill, are men,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner added that she “no longer needs validation” from her ex-partners.

