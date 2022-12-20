 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Harvey Weinstein found guilty on 3 counts, facing up to 24 years of jail time

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Harvey Weinstein found guilty on 3 counts, facing up to 24 years of jail time
Harvey Weinstein found guilty on 3 counts, facing up to 24 years of jail time

Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday, December 19th, 2022 on three charges of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles, per Variety.

The disgraced film producer, 70, was found guilty of one count of forcible rape, one count of forced oral copulation and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object after the jury deliberated for 10 days, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced in a news release, via People.

Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of rape and sexual assault during his first criminal trial in New York in 2020. He could get up to 24 years for the new conviction against him.

The New York Court of Appeals, which is the highest court in the state, is set to hear the appeal of that conviction next year.

Weinstein's guilty verdict concerned a woman identified as Jane Doe #1, according to Deadline. He was acquitted of the sexual battery charge relating to Jane Doe #2, and the jury was hung on the charges relating to Jane Doe #3 and Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, who publicly identified herself.

Weinstein had pleaded not guilty to the counts against him, ABC News reported.

He was on trial after he was accused of sexually assaulting four women from 2004 to 2013, per the outlet. Siebel Newsom alleged her encounter with Weinstein occurred in 2005 when she hoped to be an actress. Weinstein invited her to his hotel room and she obliged, per ABC News.

"I was so violated and I don't know how that happened," Siebel Newsom said during the trial, according to the outlet. "I didn't see the clues and I didn't know how to escape."

With Weinstein in the courtroom, the mixed verdict saw the jurors coming down 10-2 on the Jane Doe #2 count, and 8-4 on guilt on the Jane Doe #4/Newsom counts. As is common in such matters where a unanimous verdict is required, a mistrial has been declared on the counts where the panel were unable to come to a clear decision, via Deadline.

Weinstein has been held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles since July 2021 after being extradited from New York. Weinstein has been confined to a wheelchair and suffers from a wide array of medical issues, including diabetes, sleep apnea, cardiac problems and eye problems, per Variety.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles first banknotes to enter circulation from mid-2024

King Charles first banknotes to enter circulation from mid-2024
Naomi Ackie shares she’s learned ‘something’ odd about Whitney Houston

Naomi Ackie shares she’s learned ‘something’ odd about Whitney Houston
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins reflects on large clothing collection: ‘fiction meets reality’

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins reflects on large clothing collection: ‘fiction meets reality’
Katie Price believes ‘men are the downfall’ in her life

Katie Price believes ‘men are the downfall’ in her life
Hugh Jackman shares he has started his therapy to heal ‘past wounds’

Hugh Jackman shares he has started his therapy to heal ‘past wounds’
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban will celebrate Christmas in Australia this year

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban will celebrate Christmas in Australia this year
Royal Family confirms Christmas plans minutes after Meghan and Harry's new announcement

Royal Family confirms Christmas plans minutes after Meghan and Harry's new announcement
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague gives fans a glimpse at her baby girl's LAVISH wardrobe

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague gives fans a glimpse at her baby girl's LAVISH wardrobe
Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer's cryptic post sparks reactions amid Harry and Meghan show

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer's cryptic post sparks reactions amid Harry and Meghan show
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis make a power couple during recent outing

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis make a power couple during recent outing
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their new series 'inspired by Nelson Mandela'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their new series 'inspired by Nelson Mandela'
TOWIE's Amber Turner looks stunning in sheer bodysuit as she heads to birthday party

TOWIE's Amber Turner looks stunning in sheer bodysuit as she heads to birthday party