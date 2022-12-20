 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Kareena Kapoor dedicates a post to son Taimur for his 'Sixth' birthday

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Kareena Kapoor hosted a Star Wars themed pre-birthday party for son Taimur Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor hosted a 'Star Wars' themed pre-birthday party for son Taimur Ali Khan 

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has turned six years old today, therefore the actress dedicated a birthday post to him.

Kareena shared an adorable picture of baby Taimur while eating a croissant. She wrote: “This family’s love for croissant continues… Going for it… One day to go… Mera Tim Tim ka birthday.”

Saba Pataudi, Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor commented on the picture with heart emoticons.

The comment section of the post became more interesting when actor Ali Fazal’s commented. He wrote: “The croissant gluttony must be fair sin. It rightfully hits the buds. I cud write poetry on the journey from the crunch down to the butter. Bday mubaarak janaab ko."

The Heroine actor also shared a picture of her on the Instagram story and wrote: “I’m not for filters but try karne mein kya jaata hai?”

Another picture showed her husband Saif Ali Khan looking handsome as always. The caption on the picture read: “Okay my husband is very hot.”

The pictures hinted that the family went for a scrumptious breakfast together.

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a pre-birthday bash for son Taiumr Ali Khan which had a Star Wars theme. 

