Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Lamar Odom reflects on ex-wife Khloe Kardashian's support during addiction

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Lamar Odom reflects on ex-wife Khloe Kardashian's support during addiction

Lamar Odom opened up on his regrets in an upcoming documentary which included his drug abuse.

In the trailer for TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, which will be premiering on January 2nd, 2023 on Fox, the former NBA star got candid about his drug use during his time with Khloe Kardashian, via E! News.

“Drugs was my girlfriend,” Lamar tells host Harvey Levin. “I had a wife… and cocaine.”

When Levin asked the former basketball player whether the Khloe knew about his substance abuse issue during their tumultuous relationship, he responded bluntly that she knew at some point.

“For part of our marriage. I had to tell her. We can't hide that forever.”

Odom was then asked whether the reality star was supportive in his darkest times, he admitted in affirmation and revealed that even after their split she was there.

“Yeah, she did," Lamar says before putting his head in his hands. “I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s--t. The things that y'all think y'all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don't know is really crazy.”

Lamar and Khloe started dating in September 2009 and tied the knot just after a month together in a romantic ceremony. The two were in marital bliss for the next four years until late 2013 when Khloe filed for divorce after Odom fell into a vicious cycle of addiction, via Us Magazine.

The couple split in 2013 ahead of Odom’s hospitalisation, but Kardashian called off their divorce in late 2015, choosing instead to focus on her former partner’s health. Eventually, the divorce was finalised in December 2016.

