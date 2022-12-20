 
sports
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Reuters

England humiliate Pakistan on home soil, complete clean sweep

By
Reuters

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Shan Masood is bowled by Jack Leach during third Test between Pakistan and England. — Reuters
Shan Masood is bowled by Jack Leach during third Test between Pakistan and England. — Reuters

England became the first test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan after they won the third and final match by eight wickets in Karachi on Tuesday.

Having restricted Pakistan to 216 in the second innings England comfortably chased a target of 167 to add to their victories in Rawalpindi and Multan.

Zak Crawley (41) and Ben Duckett (82 not out) made an 87-run opening partnership to give England a flying start before Abrar Ahmed trapped Crawley lbw.

England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, promoted to number three, made 10 runs before the leg spinner lost his off-stump, but a 73-run partnership between captain Ben Stokes and Duckett sealed the win during the morning session of day four.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

More From Sports:

'To get Babar Azam out is a dream come true,' says England's Rehan Ahmed

'To get Babar Azam out is a dream come true,' says England's Rehan Ahmed
Wedding bells: Shaheen Shah Afridi to tie the knot on Feb 3, say family sources

Wedding bells: Shaheen Shah Afridi to tie the knot on Feb 3, say family sources
'Honour to play for Pakistan': Azhar Ali grateful after career's last Test

'Honour to play for Pakistan': Azhar Ali grateful after career's last Test
'Cricket will bring English fans in Pakistan'

'Cricket will bring English fans in Pakistan'
Babar Azam becomes sixth Pakistani to amass 1,000 Test runs in calendar year

Babar Azam becomes sixth Pakistani to amass 1,000 Test runs in calendar year

Pak vs Eng: Ahmed's record haul sets England on course for clean sweep in Pakistan

Pak vs Eng: Ahmed's record haul sets England on course for clean sweep in Pakistan
New Zealand announce ODI squad for Pakistan, India series

New Zealand announce ODI squad for Pakistan, India series
Messi's jersey will be ready if decides to play at next World Cup: manager

Messi's jersey will be ready if decides to play at next World Cup: manager
In pictures: Argentina become FIFA World Cup 2022 champions

In pictures: Argentina become FIFA World Cup 2022 champions
Abrar Ahmed breaks Fazal Mahmood's Test record

Abrar Ahmed breaks Fazal Mahmood's Test record
Argentina crowned FIFA World Cup 2022 champions

Argentina crowned FIFA World Cup 2022 champions
Brook ton powers England to narrow lead in Karachi Test

Brook ton powers England to narrow lead in Karachi Test