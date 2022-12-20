 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

'1923' nets 7.4 million viewers, breaks Paramount+ record

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

1923 nets 7.4 million viewers, breaks Paramount+ record
'1923' nets 7.4 million viewers, breaks Paramount+ record

Harrison Ford-led prequel of Yellowstone, 1923, registered substantial viewership numbers, marking Paramount+'s biggest debut ever.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 1923 premiere on Sunday night bagged 7.4 million viewers across linear telecasts and streaming. The number is derived from both the data of Nielson and Paramount.

"Anchored by Taylor Sheridan's incredible vision and the performances of legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, we felt confident this next chapter of the Dutton Family origin story would resonate with audiences," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming. "We are thrilled with the record-breaking early response to the first episode and can't wait to introduce more audiences to this incredible journey of perseverance, heartbreak, and adventure set against the backdrop of the Mountain West."

The universe of Taylor Sheridan shows to expand, as the 1923 prequel Yellowstone raked in 2.8 million on its premiere on Paramount in 2018.

The neo-Western drama's popularity has steadily increased since then, with the Season 5 premiere netted 10.3 million viewers.

More From Entertainment:

Henry Cavill shares ‘sad news’ of his axed cameo in ‘The Flash’

Henry Cavill shares ‘sad news’ of his axed cameo in ‘The Flash’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love draws Kourtney, Travis comparisons

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love draws Kourtney, Travis comparisons
Kim Kardashian ‘looks back’ on 2022 with cryptic post

Kim Kardashian ‘looks back’ on 2022 with cryptic post
'Affectionless': Ye, Kim Kardashian marriage, ex-bodyguard claims

'Affectionless': Ye, Kim Kardashian marriage, ex-bodyguard claims

Netlix to renew 'The Recruit' for season 2, what to expect

Netlix to renew 'The Recruit' for season 2, what to expect
‘Indiana Jones’ director debunks ‘Dial of Destiny’ ending ‘reshoot’ rumors

‘Indiana Jones’ director debunks ‘Dial of Destiny’ ending ‘reshoot’ rumors

Kevin Federline to spill ‘everything’ he ‘knows’ about Britney Spears in new book

Kevin Federline to spill ‘everything’ he ‘knows’ about Britney Spears in new book
Netflix's top 10 trending movies and series: Full list

Netflix's top 10 trending movies and series: Full list
UK police charge man after eggs thrown at King Charles

UK police charge man after eggs thrown at King Charles
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to Amber Heard settlement statement

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to Amber Heard settlement statement
Sharon Osbourne gives health update after medical emergency: 'doing great'

Sharon Osbourne gives health update after medical emergency: 'doing great'
Brad Pitt steps out with Ines de Ramon for his 59th birthday

Brad Pitt steps out with Ines de Ramon for his 59th birthday