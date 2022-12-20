 
entertainment
Ines De Ramon 'overwhelmed' with media attention after Brad Pitt romance

Brad Pitt’s new flame Ines De Ramon has been overwhelmed with the media attention she’s been receiving since their romance became public.

The ex-wife of The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley is “pretty chill and private,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the attention she has received from being photographed with Brad,” the source said.

The outlet revealed that several sources have confirmed that the Bullet Train star recently started “dating” Ramon.

“Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better," one insider said. "It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together."

Another source spilt to the outlet that Pitt and Ramon are "really into each other and connect over a variety of interests, including art, and he thinks she is very smart."

The source added, "Ines is worldly, cultured, cool, and down to earth, and Brad really likes that about her." 

