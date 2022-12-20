Prince Harry has ‘lots of anger’ towards Royal Family, claims body language expert

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly has ‘a lot of anger’ pent up towards his bitter divorce from the Royal Family, a body language expert has claimed.



Talking about and analysing the Duke of Sussex’s demeanour and claims in his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, behavioural expert Darren Stanton claimed that Prince Harry and even his wife Meghan Markle hold ‘great contempt’ for the royals.

As per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Stanton noted: “From the documentary, it’s clear that Harry holds great contempt for the situation that played out as he and Meghan left the royal family.”

“What is clear from the interaction between Meghan and Harry and Harry’s body language especially is that he displays a lot of anger throughout the documentary when speaking about the media and the treatment of Meghan,” he added.

Stanton further said: “She is a woman that he loves immensely and is clear he will do anything within his power to protect her. From the body language displayed by him and Meghan during the documentary, they are very tactile and they have prolonged eye contact reserved for people very much in love.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries premiered in full on Netflix on Thursday, December 15, 2022.