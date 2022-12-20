Prince Harry expected to be ‘more vocal’ against royals in coming years

Prince Harry can be expected to be ‘more vocal’ in his criticism of the Royal Family in the coming years

Prince Harry can be expected to be ‘more vocal’ in his criticism of the Royal Family and the UK in the coming years, a body language expert has claimed after analysing him in his Netflix docuseries.

Talking on behalf of Slingo, behavioural expert Darren Stanton shared his two cents on the future of Prince Harry’s feud with the royals, and claimed that the Duke of Sussex appears to show ‘a lot of anger’ towards his family.

In the same vein, Stanton also said: “I think what is perfectly obvious is that now more than ever, while the royals previously said nothing and maintained silence like the queen used to do, it’s clear that the new wave of royals has departed from that.”

“With William and Harry especially, we are going to see a new chapter in how the royal family convey themselves and also their relationship with the media,” he added.

Stanton then concluded: “We are seeing a much more outspoken version of Harry and I feel this will continue even more as the years progress. We will see Harry becoming a lot more vocal when he is not happy.”