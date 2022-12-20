Harry Styles receives flak over latest Gucci campaign featuring toddler bed

Harry Styles and Gucci have been criticized for an ad campaign in which the popular singer was seen posing in a teddy-bear t-shirt next to a toddler bed.

The latest HA HA HA Gucci ad campaign has sparked reaction a few weeks after its sister brand Balenciaga created major uproar on social media over the child imagery controversy.

In the pictures, the As It Was singer, 28, was seen posing next to a toddler bed, wearing a teddy bear shirt. In other snaps, he was seen caressing and carrying the mattress.

“I want more berries and that summer feeling,” the shirt reads – lines from Harry’s Grammy-winning 2019 song Watermelon Sugar.

The controversial pictures were released on November 2, several weeks before the Balenciaga scandal erupted.

Gucci shared the pictures on Instagram with caption, “A performance piece starring Harry Styles and the Gucci HA HA HA collection. Discover the campaign at the link in bio.”

The latest ad campaign sparked reaction online. Several Twitter users said the photos are “not a good look” for Styles “as a grown man.”

“Why are all fashion brand ad makers sick creeps?” one person asked. “A child’s mattress and a teddy bear shirt, nothing to see here unless you’re a [expletive],” tweeted another.