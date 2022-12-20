Angelina Jolie confronted kids’ nanny for flirting with Brad Pitt

File Footage

Angelina Jolie once confronted her kids' nanny for flirting with her then-husband Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent actor doubted the Bullet Train star of having an affair with their nanny when she caught him flirting with the Hollywood hunk.

An insider spilt to The National Enquirer that Pitt was very polite and well-mannered with the staff which the nanny mistook for flirting.

"[Brad’s] always well-liked by the staff and friendly with them, but it became obvious this nanny was flirting around him and being a little too friendly,” the source said.

Jolie “noticed the nanny was always at the pool when Brad was there,” the insider said, adding that her “paranoia grew even further” when she saw her smiling while watching Pitt getting out of a shower.

The insider went on to reveal that Jolie had a word with the nanny, and “a huge screaming match erupted” during her confrontation.

Jolie and Pitt, who are parents to six kids, announced their separation in 2016 following their 12-year-long romance citing irreconcilable differences.



