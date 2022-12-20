 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie confronted kids’ nanny for flirting with Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

File Footage 

Angelina Jolie once confronted her kids' nanny for flirting with her then-husband Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent actor doubted the Bullet Train star of having an affair with their nanny when she caught him flirting with the Hollywood hunk.

An insider spilt to The National Enquirer that Pitt was very polite and well-mannered with the staff which the nanny mistook for flirting.

"[Brad’s] always well-liked by the staff and friendly with them, but it became obvious this nanny was flirting around him and being a little too friendly,” the source said.

Jolie “noticed the nanny was always at the pool when Brad was there,” the insider said, adding that her “paranoia grew even further” when she saw her smiling while watching Pitt getting out of a shower.

The insider went on to reveal that Jolie had a word with the nanny, and “a huge screaming match erupted” during her confrontation.

Jolie and Pitt, who are parents to six kids, announced their separation in 2016 following their 12-year-long romance citing irreconcilable differences.


More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles receives flak over latest Gucci campaign featuring toddler bed

Harry Styles receives flak over latest Gucci campaign featuring toddler bed

Jon Hamm will reportedly pop the question to Anna Osceola before new year

Jon Hamm will reportedly pop the question to Anna Osceola before new year
Harry, Meghan warned their 'capacity to make money’ on 'royal connections' will 'dwindle'

Harry, Meghan warned their 'capacity to make money’ on 'royal connections' will 'dwindle'
Kate Moss, Heidi Klum's daughters open up on their supermodel mothers

Kate Moss, Heidi Klum's daughters open up on their supermodel mothers
Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to be ‘kind human being’ amid Nicola Peltz rift

Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to be ‘kind human being’ amid Nicola Peltz rift

Johnny Depp never wanted to ‘destroy’ Amber Heard, he just wanted ‘truth’

Johnny Depp never wanted to ‘destroy’ Amber Heard, he just wanted ‘truth’
Tom Cruise performs 'most dangerous stunt' in cinema history for ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Tom Cruise performs 'most dangerous stunt' in cinema history for ‘Mission Impossible 7’
Royal family urged to ‘shoot across the bow’ to stop Harry, Meghan’s attacks

Royal family urged to ‘shoot across the bow’ to stop Harry, Meghan’s attacks
Ben Affleck shares sweet ‘step dad’ moment with Jennifer Lopez son Max

Ben Affleck shares sweet ‘step dad’ moment with Jennifer Lopez son Max
Americans reject Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's narrative, their bid to portray themselves as victims

Americans reject Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's narrative, their bid to portray themselves as victims
Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper 'burst out crying' while watching ‘Frozen’

Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper 'burst out crying' while watching ‘Frozen’
Viral ‘nepo-baby’ cover mocking stars sparks reactions: ‘This industry is a game’

Viral ‘nepo-baby’ cover mocking stars sparks reactions: ‘This industry is a game’