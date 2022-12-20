 
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Kate Hudson shares insights about 'taking risk' in life

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Kate Hudson has recently opened up about life-altering lesson at a BAFTA bash in Piccadilly over the weekend.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Hudson revealed what kept her motivated through her life.

“Believe in the things that we’re putting out there and take risks and don’t always make people happy,” said the 43-year-old.

She continued, “And say things that annoy people sometimes.”

Reflecting on her mum Goldie Hawn, the Bride Wars actress remarked, “I had this really weird moment at Glastonbury this year, sober. I got so emotional after watching Paul McCartney.”

“Maybe it’s because he’s sort of the same age as my mum,” she added.

Earlier, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star spoke up about on her first music record on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Hudson added, “I've been making a record for like a year. It's so fun.”

“And so, I just thought that would be one of my great regrets. Like, I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out,” she added. 

