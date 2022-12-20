 
Georgina Rodriquez weighs in on the ‘most complicated’ part of her life this year

Georgina Rodriquez has recently addressed the most “complicated” part of her life this year.

In a latest interview with Elle Spain magazine for January issue, the model discussed about the “devastating loss” of her son, who died in April this year.

“This year has been the most complicated of my life, the happiest moment became both the saddest,” revealed the 28-year-old.

Georgina, who had twins with her footballer partner Cristiano Ronaldo, announced the death of their son at birth on April 18, while their daughter Bella Esmeralda, now eight months, survived.

“It is something that will accompany me for life and that we will not be able to forget,” she remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Georgina also addressed about fame and how it’s given her the opportunity to go places which she never thought of.

However, the model added that she would never want to forget about her roots, stating, “I only need the love of my family in my life”.

