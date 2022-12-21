 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'worming their way into elite circles'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received fresh backlash for allegedly 'worming their way into elite circles' with their new series ‘Live to Lead’ where the couple would interview the world's dignitaries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to launch their new project with Netflix, are apparently failing to win big with their shows and stories.

Host of the "To Di For" podcast Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that Meghan and Harry discussing leadership "is like Rachel Dolezal teaching us about honesty."

Schofield said: "Harry and Meghan know that ‘You are who you associate with...’ – which is why they cling to their royal titles and create content like this so they can try to worm their way into these elite circles."

Lilibet and Archie's parents spoke Nelson Mandela's words to promote their new series, as they quoted the former president of South Africa: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

Kinsey Schofield has blasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for using their influential royal titles to attract contracts from streaming giants, saying: "Reminder: Harry is only given a platform because of his DNA and Meghan only has these opportunities because of her husband's DNA."

