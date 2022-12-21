Jeff Brazier puts his £1.2m Essex mansion on market after separation

Jeff Brazier has put his £1.2million mansion for sale after announcing on Monday he had parted ways from his wife Kate O'Dwyer earlier this year and moved home.

The property, where the couple lived with Jeff's sons, Bobby, 19, and Freddie, 18, boasts an outdoor gym, a sprawling garden and has featured extensively on their Instagram accounts.

The modern home has rustic white panelling and a spacious patio area for entertaining.

TV star Jeff, 43, who also works as a life coach regularly shares pictures and videos of himself working out in the garden where he had a gym set-up.

On Monday, Jeff shared the sad news that he and his wife Kate had split after nine years together.

