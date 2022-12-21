 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Jeff Brazier puts his £1.2m Essex mansion on market after separation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Jeff Brazier puts his £1.2m Essex mansion on market after separation
Jeff Brazier puts his £1.2m Essex mansion on market after separation

Jeff Brazier has put his £1.2million mansion for sale after announcing on Monday he had parted ways from his wife Kate O'Dwyer earlier this year and moved home.

The property, where the couple lived with Jeff's sons, Bobby, 19, and Freddie, 18, boasts an outdoor gym, a sprawling garden and has featured extensively on their Instagram accounts.

The modern home has rustic white panelling and a spacious patio area for entertaining.

TV star Jeff, 43, who also works as a life coach regularly shares pictures and videos of himself working out in the garden where he had a gym set-up.

Jeff Brazier puts his £1.2m Essex mansion on market after separation

On Monday, Jeff shared the sad news that he and his wife Kate had split after nine years together.

On Monday, Jeff had told followers he was feeling lonely after splitting from PR director Kate earlier this year. 

More From Entertainment:

'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist expresses solidarity with Amber Heard

'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist expresses solidarity with Amber Heard

James Gunn’s replies to Ray Fisher’s claims over old Joss Whedon’s tweets

James Gunn’s replies to Ray Fisher’s claims over old Joss Whedon’s tweets
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'worming their way into elite circles'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'worming their way into elite circles'
The Charlatans and Primal Scream star Martin Duffy passes away at 55

The Charlatans and Primal Scream star Martin Duffy passes away at 55
Jacinda Ardern snubs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Sussexes' new docuseries trailer

Jacinda Ardern snubs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after Sussexes' new docuseries trailer
Georgina Rodriquez weighs in on the ‘most complicated’ part of her life this year

Georgina Rodriquez weighs in on the ‘most complicated’ part of her life this year
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan quash split rumours with new loved-up snaps

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan quash split rumours with new loved-up snaps
Holly Willoughby is serving holiday glam with all-shimmering silver look

Holly Willoughby is serving holiday glam with all-shimmering silver look
Kate Hudson shares insights about ‘taking risk’ in life

Kate Hudson shares insights about ‘taking risk’ in life
Prince William, Kate Middleton to send Christmas presents to Lilibet, Archie: No gifts for Meghan and Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton to send Christmas presents to Lilibet, Archie: No gifts for Meghan and Harry
Jennifer Garner puts on stylish display while doing some VERY lastminute holiday shopping

Jennifer Garner puts on stylish display while doing some VERY lastminute holiday shopping

Elon Musk shares his views after a Twitter poll recommended him to step down

Elon Musk shares his views after a Twitter poll recommended him to step down