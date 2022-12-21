Snoop Dogg says Lionel Messi is his cousin

US rapper Snoop Dogg called Lionel Messi his cousin from Argentina after Messi's team won the Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Sharing a video which had Snoop Dogg's face superimposed on the star footballer's, Snoop Dogg wrote, "My cuzzn from Argentina. Lionel Dogg Messi.

More than one million people reacted to his Instagram post, with thousands others leaving funny comments.

Argentina won their third World Cup in an extraordinary final on Sunday as they beat France 4-2 on penalties after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw and Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick to bring the holders back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

It was an incredible night of drama, high emotion and fluctuating fortunes, delivering one of the all-time great finals to cap a wonderful tournament as its two star players delivered command performances on the biggest stage of all.

Argentina had looked to be cruising to a one-sided victory after Messi's penalty and a brilliant goal by Angel Di Maria in the first half put them in total control but Mbappe converted an 80th-minute penalty and volleyed in a sublime equaliser a minute later to take the game to extra time.

Messi put Argentina ahead again but Mbappe levelled with another penalty, becoming the second man to score a World Cup final hat-trick after England's Geoff Hurst in 1966