OJ Simpson answers if he is really Khloe Kardashian's dad: 'Kris was cute girl'

OJ Simpson is smashing rumours around him being Khloe Kardashian's father.



The 75-year-old says that the Good American founder is not even close to being his daughter after hearsay suggests otherwise.

Speaking on the “Full Send” podcast, OJ admitted that he was never attracted to Khloe's mother Kris Jenner.



“People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl,” he said. “She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels.”



“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true.”



OJ has been a family friend of Kris Jenner and her lawyer ex-husband Robert Kardashian. In 1994, he was accused od murdering his wife, a case that was defended by Robert himself.