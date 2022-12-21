 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

RM reveals hidden meaning behind BTS’ friendship tattoos '7'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

RM reveals hidden meaning behind BTS’ friendship tattoos 7
RM reveals hidden meaning behind BTS’ friendship tattoos '7'

RM recently appeared on a news program on KBS News 9, and revealed a reason behind the BTS friendship tattoo ‘7’ on Sunday.

The 28-year-old singer said that BTS members don’t like tattoos, but they all got tattoo in different body parts.

BTS star shared that "Our members don’t like tattoos that much, but we all got the number ‘7’ tattooed on different body parts. It hasn’t been long. It’s been about six months.

"With that in mind, although we can’t reach a hasty conclusion, we will work very hard to reunite again soon and show what only we can do," RM added.

In June, the South Koran band BTS revealed that each member had gotten a '7' tattooed on different parts of their body as a sign of their friendship.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles forgives Meghan Markle, Prince Harry despite ‘ferocious attacks’?

King Charles forgives Meghan Markle, Prince Harry despite ‘ferocious attacks’?
'BTS Yet To Come In Busan' concert to release in cinemas next year

'BTS Yet To Come In Busan' concert to release in cinemas next year
Lily Collins promises a ‘cliffhanger’ in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Lily Collins promises a ‘cliffhanger’ in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Kourtney Kardashian ex Scott Disick did ‘everything’ to ‘torment’ her, Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian ex Scott Disick did ‘everything’ to ‘torment’ her, Travis Barker

Bruce Willis daughter Rumor announces pregnancy with beau Derek Richard Thomas

Bruce Willis daughter Rumor announces pregnancy with beau Derek Richard Thomas
Demi Moore will be a grandma for the first time: 'Unhinged grandma era'

Demi Moore will be a grandma for the first time: 'Unhinged grandma era'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series' 'whole point' is 'money'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix series' 'whole point' is 'money'
Tom Brady opens up on 'dealing with Christmas' alone after divorce

Tom Brady opens up on 'dealing with Christmas' alone after divorce

Lily Allen defends ‘childhood struggle, trauma’ of ‘nepo babies’

Lily Allen defends ‘childhood struggle, trauma’ of ‘nepo babies’
Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly enjoy a casual, loved-up lunch date in L.A.

Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly enjoy a casual, loved-up lunch date in L.A.
Hugh Jackman addresses anxiety struggles during ‘The Son’ shoot

Hugh Jackman addresses anxiety struggles during ‘The Son’ shoot
Meghan Trainor says she wants to have another baby next year

Meghan Trainor says she wants to have another baby next year