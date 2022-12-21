 
Photos: Man sets fire to Buckingham Palace gate

Buckingham Palace walls were just set on fire by a man who was met with a quick response by local cops.

The report has even gone viral after a clip of the entire incident was caught on camera.

The footage in question showcases the man setting the front gates of King Charles’ castle on fire.

No later did the flames started to erupt did two policemen tackle the 30-year-old down, in an attempt to restrain him.

No later than did the metropolitan police issue a statement regarding the incident and reveal, “Shortly after 22.08hrs on Tuesday, 20 December, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates.”

“The man has been taken into custody. The fire has been extinguished.”

According to findings by The Sun, the man’s motives for starting the fire in question are still unclear. 

