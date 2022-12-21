Meghan Markle made Prince Harry ‘very vivid promises’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for allegedly having ‘such mastery’ over Prince Harry that she can alter his facial expressions ‘at her own beck and call’.



English broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson brought this shocking accusation to light.

Clarkson started by accusing Meghan Markle of using some “vivid bedroom promises to turn him into a warrior of woke.”

Clarkson wrote in The Sun, “And now it seems that she has her arm so far up his bottom, she can use her fingers to alter his facial expressions.”

“I actually feel rather sorry for him because today he’s just a glove puppet with no more control over what he says or does than Basil Brush.”

Clarkson also went onto add, “what makes me despair is that younger people, especially girls, think she’s pretty cool.”

“They think she was a prisoner of Buckingham Palace, forced to talk about nothing but embroidery and kittens.”

“Can’t they see everything that’s happening is so very obviously pre-planned. Leave the UK. Blame the royals. Do an interview with Oprah.”