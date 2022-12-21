 
entertainment
Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore flirty exchange drives Internet nuts

Aubrey Plaza made sure to make Internet lose their minds as she engaged in a heavy filtrations exchange with Drew Barrymore.

According to Out, The White Lotus star flirted with Barrymore on her show Barrymore’s The Drew Barrymore Show saying, “You’re a dream mom. I wish you were my mom,” she says in the clip before ramping it up with about a million.

“Be my mommy!” Plaza smiles, “Feed me! Feed me! Put me to bed!”

Barrymore responds affirmatively, “I will, by the way. I’m good at it too,”

“Nurture me. Nourish me,” she says, as Drew tells her, “What I wouldn’t do to put you to bed.”

Parks and Recreation star then ramped up the flirting, saying with a playful look, “I’m a hungry baby.”

Aubrey Plaza is infamous for her off-kilter interviews. Still, in the recent Barrymore’s The Drew Barrymore Show, she took a more direct approach to her flirting prowess.

