 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Canadian police break silence over Meghan Markle’s accusations

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

File Footage

The Canadian police hit back against claims they were never awarded safety and security during their time there.

For those unversed, this clap back has been issued following Meghan Markle’s admissions in the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

At the time she recalled reaching out to police officials and claimed, “I would say to the police, 'If any other woman in Toronto said to you, I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house and following me everywhere that I go, and I feel scared, wouldn't you say that was stalking?'”

“They said 'Yes, but there's really nothing we can do because of who you're dating'.” She recalled hearing time and time again. 

More From Entertainment:

Royal Family ‘terrified’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims?

Royal Family ‘terrified’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims?
King Charles coronation: UK govt deliberates on plans for ‘unique moment for country’

King Charles coronation: UK govt deliberates on plans for ‘unique moment for country’
Brooklyn Beckham poses with Nicola Peltz’s dad as they celebrate Hanukkah

Brooklyn Beckham poses with Nicola Peltz’s dad as they celebrate Hanukkah

Prince Harry eyes 'some kind of peace' with King Charles III amid Netflix series

Prince Harry eyes 'some kind of peace' with King Charles III amid Netflix series
Simon Cowell fans urge him to stop getting ‘facelifts’ after recent appearance

Simon Cowell fans urge him to stop getting ‘facelifts’ after recent appearance

Britney Spears wants to end feud with estranged mother: ‘Let’s have coffee’

Britney Spears wants to end feud with estranged mother: ‘Let’s have coffee’
Brad Pitt having time of his life with Ines De Ramon: ‘He’s on cloud nine’

Brad Pitt having time of his life with Ines De Ramon: ‘He’s on cloud nine’
King Harald released from hospital after 48 hours: ‘recovering well’

King Harald released from hospital after 48 hours: ‘recovering well’
Taylor Swift sends internet into meltdown with special gesture for fan with cancer

Taylor Swift sends internet into meltdown with special gesture for fan with cancer
Comedian Joe Lycett lands in trouble for bashing David Beckham

Comedian Joe Lycett lands in trouble for bashing David Beckham

Dramatic scenes occur at royal residence hours after King Charles Christmas lunch

Dramatic scenes occur at royal residence hours after King Charles Christmas lunch
Brad Pitt gets ‘cute and flirty’ with Ines de Ramon at his birthday bash

Brad Pitt gets ‘cute and flirty’ with Ines de Ramon at his birthday bash