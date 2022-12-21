 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘coming to an end’: ‘Can’t keep up with A-listers’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being warned against ‘overstaying their visit’ in the US since they ‘can never’ live off of £88 million.

British journalist Petronella Wyatt issued this claim in her brand-new piece for The Sun.

Wyatt began by saying, “What are the World’s Greatest Victims going to do for the rest of their misbegotten lives?”

“Life in La La Land doesn’t come cheap, after all. To most Hollywood luminaries, £88million is chicken feed.”

“Hell, the Spielbergs probably spend that on upholstery. Poor Meghan and Harry have to keep up. They may have titles (as of writing) but no one likes repetition, even in Hollywood. At least franchises like Superman attempt new plotlines.”

More From Entertainment:

Jodie Comer’s net worth revealed: ‘Makes almost £1.4million last year’

Jodie Comer’s net worth revealed: ‘Makes almost £1.4million last year’
King Charles III arrives late Queen' Sandringham home to celebrate first Christmas as monarch

King Charles III arrives late Queen' Sandringham home to celebrate first Christmas as monarch
Royal Family ‘terrified’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims?

Royal Family ‘terrified’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims?
King Charles coronation: UK govt deliberates on plans for ‘unique moment for country’

King Charles coronation: UK govt deliberates on plans for ‘unique moment for country’
Brooklyn Beckham poses with Nicola Peltz’s dad as they celebrate Hanukkah

Brooklyn Beckham poses with Nicola Peltz’s dad as they celebrate Hanukkah

Kate Dwyer was fed up of ex Jeff Brazier introvert nature?

Kate Dwyer was fed up of ex Jeff Brazier introvert nature?
Prince Harry eyes 'some kind of peace' with King Charles III amid Netflix series

Prince Harry eyes 'some kind of peace' with King Charles III amid Netflix series
Simon Cowell fans urge him to stop getting ‘facelifts’ after recent appearance

Simon Cowell fans urge him to stop getting ‘facelifts’ after recent appearance

Britney Spears wants to end feud with estranged mother: ‘Let’s have coffee’

Britney Spears wants to end feud with estranged mother: ‘Let’s have coffee’
Brad Pitt having time of his life with Ines De Ramon: ‘He’s on cloud nine’

Brad Pitt having time of his life with Ines De Ramon: ‘He’s on cloud nine’
King Harald released from hospital after 48 hours: ‘recovering well’

King Harald released from hospital after 48 hours: ‘recovering well’
Taylor Swift sends internet into meltdown with special gesture for fan with cancer

Taylor Swift sends internet into meltdown with special gesture for fan with cancer