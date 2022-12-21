Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘coming to an end’: ‘Can’t keep up with A-listers’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being warned against ‘overstaying their visit’ in the US since they ‘can never’ live off of £88 million.



British journalist Petronella Wyatt issued this claim in her brand-new piece for The Sun.

Wyatt began by saying, “What are the World’s Greatest Victims going to do for the rest of their misbegotten lives?”

“Life in La La Land doesn’t come cheap, after all. To most Hollywood luminaries, £88million is chicken feed.”

“Hell, the Spielbergs probably spend that on upholstery. Poor Meghan and Harry have to keep up. They may have titles (as of writing) but no one likes repetition, even in Hollywood. At least franchises like Superman attempt new plotlines.”