Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘actively seeking revenge’ for all wrongs

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly aware of the consequences and are ‘actively seeking revenge’.

This claim has been issued by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

His admissions come as part of an observation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Mr Fitzwilliams warns the duo is visibly “seeking revenge” and intend on using their royal titles to get as many deals with Netflix and Spotify as they’re offered.

In his interview with the Daily Star, Mr Fitzwilliams said, “Harry wants an apology for what he sees as collusion between the royal family and the press which he claims was arranged.”

“Also there is the issue of the brothers, once so close, now at loggerheads with Harry’s memoir out soon.”

“Harry and Meghan were in control here, with the Royal Family unlikely to issue a statement about the docuseries but the future is so uncertain.”

“They rely on their royal status for their lucrative contracts and yet attack the institution. They may want love and peace, they also seek revenge with uncertain consequences.”

