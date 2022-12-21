Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet ‘spending holidays together’ after split

FileFootage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet might have parted ways but the parents of the two are still hanging out together.



An insider spilt the beans to People, claiming that the friendly exes still share a “close” bond.

"They are friends," the source shared. “They spend time together when Jason is in Los Angeles. Jason is handy and often did things around the house when they lived together."

"He still helps Lisa out now," the source continued, adding that they are "spending part of the holidays together with the kids."

Momoa and Bonet tied the knot in October 2017 and parted ways after five years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram, the Game of Thrones star shared a joint statement in January 2022.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the joint statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"