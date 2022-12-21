Harvey Weinstein to challenge guilty verdicts

Los Angeles: Fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein said Tuesday he would appeal a new rape conviction that could see him jailed for up to 18 years.



The 70-year-old former producer, who is already serving prison time for other assaults, was found guilty in Los Angeles this week of attacking a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel room a decade ago, in a trial that heard how he used his power in Hollywood to sexually assault actresses, believing he would never be brought to book.

He was cleared of another charge, and a mistrial was declared on three more.

But the Oscar winner said Tuesday he would challenge the guilty verdicts.

"Harvey is obviously disappointed in the verdict. He knows what happened and what never did," Weinstein spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said in a statement.

"However, the account of Jane Doe #1 has a strong legal basis for an appeal, as the logistics of the time and location of the alleged incident make no sense.

"Harvey is grateful for the jury´s work on the other counts and he´s determined to continue his legal challenges in ultimately proving his innocence."

On Monday after two weeks of deliberation, the Los Angeles jury convicted him. (AFP)