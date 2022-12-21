Royal Family ‘terrified’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims?

Royal Family's reaction is being anticipated by experts as Prince Harry gears up for his upcoming memoir.

Speaking to OK!, Katie Nicholl said that the firm is not wrong if they’re worried about the controversial book.

The royal author said: “I don’t think the royal family are terrified by anything, least of all of what is going to come next in Harry’s autobiography.

"But concerned, apprehensive? Yes. Ready to respond? Quite possibly. Wearied by all of this? Absolutely,” she added.

Moreover, the author of The New Royals further told the publication: “Whilst I think in this instance the palace's lack of response is the right thing, there needs to be a shot across the bow from the palace to Harry and Meghan [Markle] that this is not going to be tolerated and this has to stop.”

"We know there is going to be an autobiography and I wonder if we will hear from the palace after the publication of the autobiography. I wouldn't rule it out,” she added.