Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Danniella Westbrook ‘excited’ about her new look after surgery
Danniella Westbrook is quite excited about her new look as she shared her hopes of what she will look like after reconstructive surgery on Wednesday.

The former EastEnders actress, 49, needs several more operations to correct her 'collapsing' face due to a previous cocaine addiction and osteoporosis.

But after a glamorous makeover from an 'amazing makeup artist,' Danniella snapped a selfie for her Instagram Story as she got excited about her upcoming surgery.

She showed off her sculpted cheeks and bronze eyeshadow as she posed and pouted for the photo.

Danniella, who is undergoing two more reconstructive operations in Turkey in the coming months, penned: 'Nothing like a bloody amazing makeup artist and some heavy contouring.

Makes me excited for how I'm going to look by end of Feb! Been a long time coming but I'm on my way back.'

Her latest bout of cosmetic surgery will take place abroad ahead of her acting comeback, with the second to happen after Christmas.

Last month, Danniella told The Sun: 'I go away next week to Turkey to have another face operation and then another one after Christmas.' 

