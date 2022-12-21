Christina Ricci shares why she ‘regrets everything’ about ageing

Christina Ricci has recently reflected on ageing, saying, if she “could do it again, would do it a better way”.



In a latest interview with The Guardian, the Yellowjackets star said, “I regret everything.”

“I'm probably the only person who'll be honest and tell you – if I could do it again, I'd do it a better way,” continued the 42-year-old.

The actress stated, “OK I'm being glib. But it's an overarching feeling.”

Reflecting on ageing, Christina pointed out that she still “feels” in her mind she’s 27.

“I have this very nice filter over myself so looking at realistic pictures all the time is a little bit of frustrating,” she commented.

“Christina shared, “I'd love to just go through life believing this delusion that I still look 27. It wouldn't harm anyone.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Christina also spoke out on how being a mother shaped her choices in selecting roles for the future.

“I would never be able to play someone who is mean to a child. I can't even read it if it's in scripts,” she added.