Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Elizabeth Hurley lashes out at British Airways over lack of professionalism

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Elizabeth Hurley has recently called out British Airways over 20-hour flight delay from Antigua on social media.

On Tuesday, Hurley took to Twitter and tweeted, “Stranded at Antigua airport with no food or water, taxis or hotels offered yet. Plane delayed 20 hours.”

While sharing an update, the actress wrote, “Still stranded- no food, water or hotel. Pretty dodgy service.”

“Still nothing from @british_airways,” remarked the model.

The actress commented, “Extraordinary service! Finally, managed to find a taxi ourselves to escape airport after more than 12 hours with no food or water #avoidflying.”

The airline responded to Hurley’s tweet, asking her to send a direct message along with further details.

On Tuesday, in a statement to FOX Business, Hurley replied, “Our teams have now resolved a temporary issue that affected some of our long-haul flight planning systems overnight, which resulted in delays to our schedule.”

Hurley was not the only one stranded at the airport. Several passengers were stuck across the US and the Caribbean airports and shared their experiences on social media.

