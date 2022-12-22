 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco release Christmas portrait: See

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Prince Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco have released their Christmas card.

The couple turned to their social media this week to share a royal portrait with their twins.

"Happy Holidays!" captioned the couple on their official Instagram page.

This comes after Charlene spoke of her health concerns last July.

“It’s been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly.

“Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time," she gushed.

