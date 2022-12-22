 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

The Crown dubbed 'sick' for having Elizabeth Debecki 'climb into' Diana coffin

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

The Crown upcoming season is called out for showcasing the death and funeral scene of Princess Diana.

A Twitter user writes, "This latest from #TheCrown5 is sick!" as makers prepare to film the particular episode.

Meanwhile, an onlooker told The Sun: "They actually made Elizabeth climb into a coffin and play dead as Diana. Viewers will see a French priest administering the last rites for Diana as she is pronounced deceased."

"Prince Charles enters the room and is in floods of tears. In his hysteria he notices that Diana is missing an earring. It is all he can focus on as grief envelops him."

The Crown season five was released on Netflix in November. The series will reportedly end after season six.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry irk 'privacy' loving 'Hollywood elite' Beyoncé?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry irk 'privacy' loving 'Hollywood elite' Beyoncé?
King Charles 'feeling the pressure' to deliver Christmas speech as good as mum

King Charles 'feeling the pressure' to deliver Christmas speech as good as mum
Prince William 'did not look at camera' on Christmas card for THIS reason

Prince William 'did not look at camera' on Christmas card for THIS reason
Kate Middleton to become colonel of regiment for the first time in shake-up of military patronages

Kate Middleton to become colonel of regiment for the first time in shake-up of military patronages

Date of King Charles' official Birthday Parade announced

Date of King Charles' official Birthday Parade announced

William, Kate, Queen Consort Camilla given new responsibilities

William, Kate, Queen Consort Camilla given new responsibilities

William and Kate lack interest in punitive measures against Harry, Meghan

William and Kate lack interest in punitive measures against Harry, Meghan

In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault

In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault
Simon Cowell reveals Katie Piper rejected his job after release of documentary.

Simon Cowell reveals Katie Piper rejected his job after release of documentary.
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco release Christmas portrait: See

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco release Christmas portrait: See
Simon Cowell lavishes praise on his headstrong son Eric

Simon Cowell lavishes praise on his headstrong son Eric

Princess Diana 'dead in coffin' makes 'The Crown' workers 'uncomfortable'

Princess Diana 'dead in coffin' makes 'The Crown' workers 'uncomfortable'