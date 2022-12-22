 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s full poem from childhood about parents divorce: Read Here

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s heartbreaking poem about mom Doria Ragland and dad Thomas Markle’s divorce has just been revealed.

For those unversed, the poem has been referenced in Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

It references her raw emotions in the moment and weighs in on how she dealt with her parents’ split.

The poem was written as part of a grade 12 assignment in Meghan Markle’s Los Angeles private school Immaculate Heart High Scholl.

Read it Here:

“Two houses, two homes, two kitchens, two phones,

Two couches where I lay, two places that I stay,

Moving, moving here and there, from Monday to Friday I'm everywhere,

Don't get me wrong, it's not that bad

But often times it makes me sad,

I want to live that nuclear life,

With a happy dad and his loving wife,

A picket fence, a shaggy dog,

A fireplace with a burning log,

But it's not real, it's just a dream,

I cannot cry or even scream,

So here I sit with cat number three,

Life would be easy if there were two of me.”

More From Entertainment:

Pakistani film 'Joyland' shortlisted for Oscars

Pakistani film 'Joyland' shortlisted for Oscars

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'professional' Christmas card loses with experts

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'professional' Christmas card loses with experts
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry irk 'privacy' loving 'Hollywood elite' Beyoncé?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry irk 'privacy' loving 'Hollywood elite' Beyoncé?
King Charles 'feeling the pressure' to deliver Christmas speech as good as mum

King Charles 'feeling the pressure' to deliver Christmas speech as good as mum
The Crown dubbed 'sick' for having Elizabeth Debecki 'climb into' Diana coffin

The Crown dubbed 'sick' for having Elizabeth Debecki 'climb into' Diana coffin
Prince William 'did not look at camera' on Christmas card for THIS reason

Prince William 'did not look at camera' on Christmas card for THIS reason
Kate Middleton to become colonel of regiment for the first time in shake-up of military patronages

Kate Middleton to become colonel of regiment for the first time in shake-up of military patronages

Date of King Charles' official Birthday Parade announced

Date of King Charles' official Birthday Parade announced

William, Kate, Queen Consort Camilla given new responsibilities

William, Kate, Queen Consort Camilla given new responsibilities

William and Kate lack interest in punitive measures against Harry, Meghan

William and Kate lack interest in punitive measures against Harry, Meghan

In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault

In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault
Simon Cowell reveals Katie Piper rejected his job after release of documentary.

Simon Cowell reveals Katie Piper rejected his job after release of documentary.