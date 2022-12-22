Meghan Markle’s full poem from childhood about parents divorce: Read Here

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s heartbreaking poem about mom Doria Ragland and dad Thomas Markle’s divorce has just been revealed.



For those unversed, the poem has been referenced in Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

It references her raw emotions in the moment and weighs in on how she dealt with her parents’ split.

The poem was written as part of a grade 12 assignment in Meghan Markle’s Los Angeles private school Immaculate Heart High Scholl.

Read it Here:

“Two houses, two homes, two kitchens, two phones,

Two couches where I lay, two places that I stay,

Moving, moving here and there, from Monday to Friday I'm everywhere,

Don't get me wrong, it's not that bad

But often times it makes me sad,

I want to live that nuclear life,

With a happy dad and his loving wife,

A picket fence, a shaggy dog,

A fireplace with a burning log,

But it's not real, it's just a dream,

I cannot cry or even scream,

So here I sit with cat number three,

Life would be easy if there were two of me.”