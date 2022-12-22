 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 22 2022
Rohit Shetty reveals his least favourite genre in films

Rohit Shetty says he knows what his audience expects from him
As the Cirkus promotions are going on in a full swing, director Rohit Shetty reveals his least favourite genre in films during a promotional interview.

Rohit, in the interview, unveiled that he never enjoyed watching dark films and will not even try to make one. “I will never attempt to make a dark thriller. Such films, which are shot in darkness with two people in a single room; I can never make that. It is not part of my system.”

He further went on to say: “Another reason I cannot make a serious project is that I don’t enjoy watching that kind of film. Whenever I think of making something like that, it just doesn’t make sense to me.”

The Golmaal director says that he is well aware of what his audience expects from him. He added: “That is not my audience. I know what my audience expects from me and I am happy catering to them and entertaining them.”

Rohit Shetty is one of the most prominent filmmaker in Bollywood film industry. He is widely known for his action-packed cop universe films that include: Singham, Singham 2 and Sooryavanshi. He is also admired for his comic films like the Golmaal franchise, Chennai Express and many more.

As per PinkVilla, his latest film Cirkus; which is a part of his comic universe, is all set to release on December 23. 

