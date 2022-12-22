Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘severing all ties’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for their attempts to sever all ties with the Royal Family following their slew of accusations.



Royal biographer and author Christopher Andersen brought this claim to light.

He started by showcasing his dissatisfaction with Prine Harry and Meghan Markle’s admissions.

According to Express UK he claimed, “I thought the whole thing was fascinating. We're looking at the coronation coming up – I would've said, I got the impression they would be invited to the coronation and they would attend.”

“Now I'm beginning to wonder whether they would even go if they were invited. They're going a long way to really severing all ties with the royals.”

“You wouldn't blame the Royal Family, especially the new King to be furious at the kind of disruption this is all causing.”