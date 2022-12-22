 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘severing all ties’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for their attempts to sever all ties with the Royal Family following their slew of accusations.

Royal biographer and author Christopher Andersen brought this claim to light.

He started by showcasing his dissatisfaction with Prine Harry and Meghan Markle’s admissions.

According to Express UK he claimed, “I thought the whole thing was fascinating. We're looking at the coronation coming up – I would've said, I got the impression they would be invited to the coronation and they would attend.”

“Now I'm beginning to wonder whether they would even go if they were invited. They're going a long way to really severing all ties with the royals.”

“You wouldn't blame the Royal Family, especially the new King to be furious at the kind of disruption this is all causing.”

More From Entertainment:

John Krasinski returns as ‘Jack Ryan’ following three-year hiatus

John Krasinski returns as ‘Jack Ryan’ following three-year hiatus

Fortune magazine reveals 'soft power' ranking of countries in 2022 FIFA cup

Fortune magazine reveals 'soft power' ranking of countries in 2022 FIFA cup

Khloe Kardashian ‘disappointed’ ex Lamar Odom included her family name in new doc

Khloe Kardashian ‘disappointed’ ex Lamar Odom included her family name in new doc
Kit Harington reveals social media ‘damaged’ his confidence after ‘Game Of Thrones’

Kit Harington reveals social media ‘damaged’ his confidence after ‘Game Of Thrones’

James Cameron gushes over ‘female empowerment’ in ‘Avatar 2’

James Cameron gushes over ‘female empowerment’ in ‘Avatar 2’
Brad Pitt officially dating Ines De Ramon six years after Angelina Jolie split

Brad Pitt officially dating Ines De Ramon six years after Angelina Jolie split
Kate Moss’ sister Lottie addresses nepotism blowback

Kate Moss’ sister Lottie addresses nepotism blowback
Princess Beatrice supports Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netlfix series

Princess Beatrice supports Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netlfix series