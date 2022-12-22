Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s self-pitying’ creation put on blast

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for engaging in a myriad of ‘self-pitying cruelty’ that has become their ‘trademark’ in recent marks.



Royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan issued this claim in a candid piece.

She penned it all in a new piece for the Daily Mail and began it all by slamming the couple for their ‘self-pitying creation’.

She wrote, “There's nothing scandalous here — except, of course, the casual cruelty Harry and Meghan, World's Greatest Bleeding Heart Philanthropists and Humanitarians, mete out to their nearest and dearest.”

The author even went as far as to brand the couple’s decisions ‘stunning’ and added, “It's heartless. And, as is their trademark, it's utterly lacking in self-awareness.”