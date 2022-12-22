Alessandra Ambrosio rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from family trip

Alessandra Ambrosio cut a typically stylish figure on Wednesday as she posed with her skis during a family trip to the luxury ski resort Montage Deer Valley in Utah.

The supermodel, 41, cut a trendy figure in a stylish, figure-hugging ski suit as she hit the slopes during the festive holiday.

Alessandra was in her element as she enjoyed some downtime on the trip, captioning her post: 'Ski Season is' alongside winter-themed emojis.

The Brazilian bombshell looked absolutely stunning in a navy jumpsuit with red and white panels, which she coordinated with a cream roll-neck jumper and matching hairband.

The catwalk star also took to her stories to share a snap of her cosying up to boyfriend Richard Lee, with Alessandra captioning the snap: 'I have a local all for myself'.



While she was joined by daughter Anja, 14, and son Noah, 10, on the trip, who she shares with ex-Jamie Mazur, 41.