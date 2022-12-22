 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Alessandra Ambrosio rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from family trip

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Alessandra Ambrosio rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from family trip
Alessandra Ambrosio rocks chic winter look as she shares snaps from family trip

Alessandra Ambrosio cut a typically stylish figure on Wednesday as she posed with her skis during a family trip to the luxury ski resort Montage Deer Valley in Utah.

The supermodel, 41, cut a trendy figure in a stylish, figure-hugging ski suit as she hit the slopes during the festive holiday.

Alessandra was in her element as she enjoyed some downtime on the trip, captioning her post: 'Ski Season is' alongside winter-themed emojis.

The Brazilian bombshell looked absolutely stunning in a navy jumpsuit with red and white panels, which she coordinated with a cream roll-neck jumper and matching hairband.

The catwalk star also took to her stories to share a snap of her cosying up to boyfriend Richard Lee, with Alessandra captioning the snap: 'I have a local all for myself'.

While she was joined by daughter Anja, 14, and son Noah, 10, on the trip, who she shares with ex-Jamie Mazur, 41.

More From Entertainment:

Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'
Anthony Hopkins treats fans with epic impression of Thing from ‘Wednesday’

Anthony Hopkins treats fans with epic impression of Thing from ‘Wednesday’
Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'

Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'
US politician savages 'juveniles' Prince Harry, Meghan for 'cringe-inducing' show

US politician savages 'juveniles' Prince Harry, Meghan for 'cringe-inducing' show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work
Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas?

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas?

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video
Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office

Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping
Li Jun Li describes ‘Babylon’ on-set energy as ‘exhilarating and wild’

Li Jun Li describes ‘Babylon’ on-set energy as ‘exhilarating and wild’