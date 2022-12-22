 
entertainment
James Cameron says he 'eats pressure for breakfast'

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

James Cameron talked about how he deals with pressure as a filmmaker and what obstacles he had to face while filming his recently released science fiction film, Avatar: The Way of Water, as reported by Mid-Day.

James said, "[When] there is budgetary and deadline pressure, I joke around [saying], ‘I eat pressure for breakfast bring it on’. You have to fortify yourself with that kind of mantra."

James further added, "I think there are a lot of pressures on many filmmakers. One of the biggest ones that people rarely talk about is how to stay objective about your own film. There is also the pressure of getting the film done as quickly as possible and this is not a quick film to make."

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time. The sequel has also managed to collect around $435 million in its first three days in theatres.

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its prequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.

