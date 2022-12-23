 
Netflix to release 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' in two windows: Find out

Netflix to release Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in two windows: Find out

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish had a theatrical release on December 21. The movie will also be making its way on Netflix.

Directed by Joel Crawford, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish features another epic journey that Puss undertakes to find his mythical last wish and restore his nine lives.

According to What's on Netflix, the deal that Netflix struck with Universal and its animation studios in 2021, will enable the movie to be added to its catalogue in 2023 on Netflix US.

The first window rights of the movie have been split between Peacock and Netflix. After its theatrical release, the movie will be available in Peacock for four months and then will move to Netflix on July 1st, 2023, and May 2024.

The movie will move back again to Peacock for another four months. For the second window, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is expected to arrive back on Netflix between 2026 to 2027.

