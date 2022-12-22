 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Hudson’s response to Britney Spears, calling her ‘sweetheart’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Kate Hudson’s response to Britney Spears, calling her ‘sweetheart’
Kate Hudson’s response to Britney Spears, calling her ‘sweetheart’

Kate Hudson has recently responded to the kind words Britney Spears said for her in the last few months.

In a latest interview with Bustle, the Bride Wars star commended the pop star, stating, “It’s so sweet. She’s very loving towards our whole family. “

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress remarked, “I think that’s wonderful because clearly she wants to create a loving family for herself and she feels close to ... us and, you know, is very vocal about it.”

Interestingly, Hudson called the Toxic singer a “sweetheart” and also revealed that she loved it.

This began when Hudson and brother Oliver Hudson debuted a video tribute for Spears turning 40 in 2021.

A year later, in November, the singer gushed over the Nine actress by posting a photo of Hudson along with her four-year-old daughter gazing at artwork on their visit to Rome, Italy.

“I guess I’ve upgraded my Instagram by posting the coolest picture I’ve ever seen in my life. Not showing their faces … mama and baby are looking at something so tiny but you can’t really see what it is. This picture is so beautiful … so holy … and mysterious. I guess I can finally get cool points!!! Seriously how beautiful is this !!!” wrote the actress in a caption.

More From Entertainment:

Joanna Gaines shares health update with a hospital picture after back surgery

Joanna Gaines shares health update with a hospital picture after back surgery
Mindy Kaling levels with a fan expressing concern on her eating habits

Mindy Kaling levels with a fan expressing concern on her eating habits
Netflix confirms official title for the latest 'Luther' instalment with Idris Elba: Check it out

Netflix confirms official title for the latest 'Luther' instalment with Idris Elba: Check it out
Lori Spelling hospitalised after complaining a 'Hard time breathing'

Lori Spelling hospitalised after complaining a 'Hard time breathing'
Netflix to release 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' in two windows: Find out

Netflix to release 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' in two windows: Find out
James Cameron says he 'eats pressure for breakfast'

James Cameron says he 'eats pressure for breakfast'
Royal fans throw Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims out of window

Royal fans throw Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims out of window
Daniel Craig says he is not paying attention to who plays James Bond next

Daniel Craig says he is not paying attention to who plays James Bond next
John Mayer says he does not date

John Mayer says he does not date

Simon Cowell's different iconic looks prove he is truly a superstar

Simon Cowell's different iconic looks prove he is truly a superstar
First Christmas without Queen: Royal Family set to begin new chapter with King Charles

First Christmas without Queen: Royal Family set to begin new chapter with King Charles
Zachary Levi addresses his future as Shazam

Zachary Levi addresses his future as Shazam