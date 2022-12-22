Kate Hudson’s response to Britney Spears, calling her ‘sweetheart’

Kate Hudson has recently responded to the kind words Britney Spears said for her in the last few months.



In a latest interview with Bustle, the Bride Wars star commended the pop star, stating, “It’s so sweet. She’s very loving towards our whole family. “

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress remarked, “I think that’s wonderful because clearly she wants to create a loving family for herself and she feels close to ... us and, you know, is very vocal about it.”

Interestingly, Hudson called the Toxic singer a “sweetheart” and also revealed that she loved it.

This began when Hudson and brother Oliver Hudson debuted a video tribute for Spears turning 40 in 2021.

A year later, in November, the singer gushed over the Nine actress by posting a photo of Hudson along with her four-year-old daughter gazing at artwork on their visit to Rome, Italy.

“I guess I’ve upgraded my Instagram by posting the coolest picture I’ve ever seen in my life. Not showing their faces … mama and baby are looking at something so tiny but you can’t really see what it is. This picture is so beautiful … so holy … and mysterious. I guess I can finally get cool points!!! Seriously how beautiful is this !!!” wrote the actress in a caption.