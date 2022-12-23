 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'door left ajar' as Prince Harry continues attacks on father

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

King Charles III is determined to avoid being side-tracked by all the family drama.

One source told Daily Mail that His Majesty is determined to keep mum as his youngest son keeps on attacking the family.

"Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him. While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar."

This comes after Harry opened up about his last fight with Prince William and father, King Charles, before he exited UK.

He told Netflix cameras: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle recalls women at grocery story calling her mom her nanny

Meghan Markle recalls women at grocery story calling her mom her nanny
Emily Ratajkowski looking for 'lady crush' on dating app amid Pete Davidson romance

Emily Ratajkowski looking for 'lady crush' on dating app amid Pete Davidson romance
Kate Middleton is 'hurt' brother-like Prince Harry threw her under bus

Kate Middleton is 'hurt' brother-like Prince Harry threw her under bus
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to do ‘Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to do ‘Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us
Prince William says his 'favourite board game' makes Princess Charlotte 'cross'

Prince William says his 'favourite board game' makes Princess Charlotte 'cross'
Kate Middleton takes over Prince William's special 'Irish' title

Kate Middleton takes over Prince William's special 'Irish' title
Meghan Markle 'Netflix numbers' are not from 'fans': 'It's the opposite'

Meghan Markle 'Netflix numbers' are not from 'fans': 'It's the opposite'
Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman’s honest confession about ‘reading books’

Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman’s honest confession about ‘reading books’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother opens up about her wish after her son’s tragic death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother opens up about her wish after her son’s tragic death
Michelle Obama dishes on Secret Service reaction over her and Barack Obama’s PDA

Michelle Obama dishes on Secret Service reaction over her and Barack Obama’s PDA
Nobel-winner Ishiguro pens Oscar-tipped 1950s remake 'Living'

Nobel-winner Ishiguro pens Oscar-tipped 1950s remake 'Living'
H&M confirms it has rights to Justin Bieber merchandise

H&M confirms it has rights to Justin Bieber merchandise