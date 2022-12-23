King Charles 'door left ajar' as Prince Harry continues attacks on father

King Charles III is determined to avoid being side-tracked by all the family drama.



One source told Daily Mail that His Majesty is determined to keep mum as his youngest son keeps on attacking the family.

"Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him. While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar."



This comes after Harry opened up about his last fight with Prince William and father, King Charles, before he exited UK.

He told Netflix cameras: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in."

