Emily Ratajkowski looking for 'lady crush' on dating app amid Pete Davidson romance

Emily Ratajkowski is turning to dating sites to find her one true love amid Pete Davidson romance rumours.



The supermodel confessed on her podcast named High Low that she is defying her friends' advice in the romance domain.

“I was like, ‘F–k it,'” the 31-year-old told her listeners. “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”



Ratajowski added, “I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here," she noted.