Friday Dec 23 2022
Dulquer Salmaan pens lovely note for wife Amaal on their wedding anniversary

Dulquer and Amaal celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary this year
Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amal celebrate 11 years of togetherness; the actor writes a heartwarming message for his wife on this special occasion.

Taking it to his Instagram, Salmaan shared a series of pictures of the two and wrote: “Super late post ! But you know todays been crazy. But is it even our anniversary if it’s not on the gram. Happy Eleven Years Am ! I don’t know where the time went. Or when my beard turned grey. Or when you joined a school moms group. Or when we bought our own house.”

“When I look back at these milestones, once they seemed like someone else’s story. But here we are now. Writing our own. To many more of these. And parenting and everything else that delay these posts each year. Here’s to us !”

Dulquer and Amaal are considered to be one of the cutest couple in the South. The duo also has a beautiful daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan had a wonderful year with four spectacular releases that includes: Hey Sinamika, Salute, Sita Ramam and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Next year is going to be more exciting as he will be making his OTT debut with film Guns and Gulaabs, reports IndiaToday

