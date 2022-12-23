Megan Thee Stallion's beau Pardison Fontaine speaks up on Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine has shown support for women amid the ongoing trial of Tory Lanez.

Tory Lanez is a Canadian rapper, who was accused of shooting Fontaine's girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020.

On Thursday, Pardi, 32, turned to Instagram and shared, "To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice".

"I feel for you," he wrote. "When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed .. your credibility will [be] questioned .. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass .. in an instant you can go from defendant in the eyes of the public .. to any one with a daughter Sister mother niece or aunt."

He added, "I pray for their protection .. I pray for their covering .. I wouldn't wish this on anyone."

On the second day of the trial on Dec. 13, Megan, 27, took the stand with Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta and expressed her frustration with how the case has played out, especially among male musicians.

"Every man in a position of power in the music industry has taken his side," said Megan, referring to the support Lanez has received in the time since the incident.

"Not a day goes by without being called a liar," she continued. "This whole thing is about who I was having s** with, not who shot me, and I don't know why."

Megan also revealed earlier that day that she and Lanez had a physical relationship at the time of the incident, something she has denied up until this point.